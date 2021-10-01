CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. 15,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.