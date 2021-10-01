Harvest Finance Price Hits $176.31 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $110.66 million and $26.16 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $176.31 or 0.00375091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00027272 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 657,759 coins and its circulating supply is 627,623 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

