SafeInsure Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $154,875.24 and $349.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020015 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 137.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,537,184 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

