Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $366,212.73 and $2,525.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.57 or 0.99938219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00078531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00590137 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,664 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.