TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $14,517.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

