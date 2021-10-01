Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Retail Properties of America also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

