$774.19 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $774.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.03 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after buying an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

