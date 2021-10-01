CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $22.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,937. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

