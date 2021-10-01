TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $15.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,676. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 617.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 616,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

