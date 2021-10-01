LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €721.17 ($848.43).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down €5.40 ($6.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €620.10 ($729.53). 596,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €656.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €638.38.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

