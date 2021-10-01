Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 288,113 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 259.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,113 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Huntsman worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

