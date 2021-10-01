Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $5,970,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

