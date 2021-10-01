State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 731,194 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731,194 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

