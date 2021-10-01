The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,553 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.16% of The Hershey worth $56,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Hershey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.11. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

