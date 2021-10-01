State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Broadband worth $70,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $168.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $133.51 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

