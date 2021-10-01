PIN Price Down 36.5% This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00134405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.43 or 0.99959184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06687614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

