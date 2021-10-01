Truvestments Capital LLC Trims Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $676.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.57 and a fifty-two week high of $736.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.91.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.