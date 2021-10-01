ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,185 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. 93,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,965. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

