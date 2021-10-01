Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

