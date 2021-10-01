DRW Securities LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,315. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

