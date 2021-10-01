DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after buying an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,369. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.65, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

