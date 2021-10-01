Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,346 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. 6,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,604. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.07. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

