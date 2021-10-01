Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

