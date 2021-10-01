Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,267,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. 227,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

