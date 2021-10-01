First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.69. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

