Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Nomad Foods worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.