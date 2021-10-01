Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $59.70. 453,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

