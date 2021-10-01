Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 790,905 shares of company stock valued at $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $269.91. 59,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

