CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.43. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

