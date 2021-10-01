Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,367,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $14,510,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. 15,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,313. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

