Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 713,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mimecast by 152.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,732. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

