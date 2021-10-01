Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 72.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.69. 3,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $108.43 and a 52-week high of $204.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.23. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

