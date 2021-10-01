Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $280.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.03 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

