Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

