Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 78.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

