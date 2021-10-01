Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after buying an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

