Barings LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Shares of STT opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

