Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

