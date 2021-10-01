Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.45. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

