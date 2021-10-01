Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 100,510 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,510 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Antares Pharma worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 79,970 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

