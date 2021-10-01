Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

