Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $94.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,575 shares of company stock worth $14,996,024. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diodes by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Diodes by 1.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.62. 496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. Diodes has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

