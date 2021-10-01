Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

JFrog stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.