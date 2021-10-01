Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $56.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essent Group by 671.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,240. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

