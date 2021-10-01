PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.99 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.95 billion.PVH also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.000 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.63.

NYSE:PVH opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.17. PVH has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

