Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.65

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.29. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNYA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

