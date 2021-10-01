Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $23.56

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.46. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 5,142 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $13,586,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

