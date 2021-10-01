Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.96 and a 52 week high of $160.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

