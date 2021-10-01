Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 121 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

