MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $578.40

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $578.40, but opened at $607.04. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $607.00, with a volume of 2,370 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,719,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.